This adorable video of moving buns will melt your heart

By KalingaTV Bureau
moving bun

As you watch the delicious golden- brown baked buns hoping for a recipe clip, you would raise your eyebrows to find the ‘moving buns’ and furry creatures coming out of the bun-shaped arrangement. It might seem adorable to you, but netizens are divided over the video.

In the video shared on Instagram by user @tarek.em , the bun turns into tiny creatures (resembling bears) and they start moving making your heart melt. Netizens claim it to be a ‘disturbing video’. One of the comments read,” Great, now I’m scared to eat bread.” Another user commented,”You’re disturbing my peace.” One comment read,” fresh baked bear-d.” Another comment was,”This AI thing kills my appetitie.”

The AI generated content is sure to melt sure heart as the cute creatures start moving.

 

