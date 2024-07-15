These dusty car arts will amaze you, check how it is created, watch

Dusty car arts are unique. It is hard to believe that people these are coming of creative ideas to come up with masterpieces out of garbage. We often see people make beautiful decorative items using garbage items.

However, it is astonishing to see that there are people who can come up with amazing arts even by playing with the dust that generally gets deposited over a car if the vehicle is not used for long and kept at one place, especially on the roadside.

Such a video has surfaced where it can be seen that a talented youth can create beautiful figures merely with a few of his finger strokes. Please check in the video how efficiently and perfectly the artist is coming up with an art where a number of cap wearing girls were seen within the dust of a car’s window shield.

The video was posted to X (formerly Twitter) platform by an user @Swagberg and the caption reads, “Dusty cars, simple yet creative drawings on dusty cars.” The video has gone viral.

Watch the video here: