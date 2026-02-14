Therapy dogs spread valentine’s cheer at children’s hospital in Houston

Advertisement

Emotional support dogs brought smiles and comfort to young patients and healthcare workers at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston ahead of Valentine’s Day, turning hospital corridors into spaces of warmth and joy.

On Thursday, February 12, specially trained therapy dogs visited different wards, interacting with children undergoing treatment and offering emotional support to hospital staff. The initiative aimed to lift spirits and provide moments of happiness during what can be a challenging time for patients and their families.

Hospital officials said the visits help reduce stress, anxiety, and feelings of isolation, especially for children spending Valentine’s Day away from home. Staff members also welcomed the canine companions, calling the interactions a morale booster amid demanding work schedules.

A video capturing the heart-warming moments was shared by the hospital and distributed by Storyful, showing dogs dressed for the occasion as they delivered cuddles, tail wags, and unconditional affection.

The Valentine’s-themed visit is part of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to support emotional well-being alongside medical care, reinforcing the healing power of compassion — sometimes delivered on four paws.