The Zomato delivery was nearby but the dinner was already being eaten

Advertisement

If we place an order for food online, our routine is the wait at home for the same notification-“Your order is arriving”.

But for Delhi-based Rishabh Kaushik the waiting period led to an extremely bizarre thing.

Rishabh explained he’d placed a food order of Khadak Singh Ka Dhaba through Zomato when it was nearly 10:58pm.

Even as the Zomato showed the delivery partner was already close by, he kept neither seeing, nor arriving of food.

Then he decided to have a closer look at the live order tracker. Rishabh reported he had continuously remained in the same spot for over forty minutes by the live tracker of the delivery partner.

Not interested in waiting for the food further, Rishabh went to investigate the issue at the delivery partner’s location himself.

He says, what he saw in there wasn’t what he’d been looking forward to… Two people devouring the meal which he thought was his dinner

Rishabh later claimed he was cheated to the tune of Rs 100.

Advertisement

He also tweeted pictures and screenshots of the order tracker on X, turning his irritating food experience into a viral social media complaint.

Interestingly, as per the screenshots attached by him, despite his protest that he hadn’t received his food, the tracker indicated otherwise.

Zomato Care responded by asking for his order ID to look into the matter. However, Zomato is yet to verify Rishabh’s claim publicly.

The incident has already led to a broad online debate regarding the delays in food delivery, support and safety, as many shared similar experiences, while some even recommended cash on delivery (COD) to be the best way for late night orders.

For Rishabh though, only one fact stood crystal clear: His food had traveled quite a different route than what he anticipated.

Watch the video here:

I ordered from Khadak Singh Ka Dhaba through @zomato at 10:58 PM. Didn’t receive it but the app told me that the delivery guy is nearby. Went to track my order and, instead of finding my food, I found the delivery partner’s location, and apparently, two people were enjoying my… pic.twitter.com/i0EAdY3aib — Rishabh Kaushik (@RishabhKaushikk) September 6, 2026