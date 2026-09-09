The volcano that rose from Krakatoa is erupting again — and the footage looks unreal

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You’d think it was a scene from a disaster film – volcano glowing red-hot in the dark, jetting out molten lava and ash high into the atmosphere.

Only this is no film, the footage very much real life this time around.

Anak Krakatau (meaning ‘Child of Krakatoa’) an Indonesian volcano, has erupted again in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, spewing lava fountains and ash high into the sky.

The recent show of fury followed the extensive eruption which lasted for about 25 hours on between the 4th and 6th of September.

Footage released, in the shape of video and photos, shows the eruption of what looks to be red-hot light and flowing materials erupting from the volcano – a truly stunning.

If somewhat unnerving sight. Indonesia’s Geological Agency have kept the volcano at Alert Level 3 or ‘Siaga’, advising all residents to remain outside a radius of at least 3km from the volcano’s summit.

The eruption had wide-reaching consequences far and beyond. Ash spread over parts of Indonesia and interrupted all airline travel.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers were delayed and many thousands were delayed due to the sheer amount of air traffic being diverted and multiple airports, including Jakarta’s primary one, being closed off, before being reopened.

The name it was given has an equally chilling history as.

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The Anak Krakatau actually emerged from the devastated body of Krakatoa, the former a tsunami generator, deadly in 1883 with the largest eruption to impact recorded humanity.

But then in 2018 an eruption followed by part of Anak Krakatau collapsing caused its own deadly tsunami, killing over four hundred people.

Officials deny that the volcanic structures current formation is not one currently capable of a large collapse-related tsunami.

In the meantime volcano experts watch the volcano more closely than usual while an official warning stated further eruption would have a high possibility.

Just what is stunning about this footage, is how beautiful these red flashes really highlight what a powerful, and potentially dangerous volcano that is, known across Indonesia as one of it’s most famous volcanoes in the world to become one famous for tragedy.

Watch the video here:

🇮🇩 Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia Anak Krakatau ERUPTS again! The volcano has been spewing lava and throwing volcanic ash clouds up to 15 kilometers into the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/jAyvyLsFlK — Saima Komal (@Saimakomal129) September 8, 2026