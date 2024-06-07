The Real Papa ki Pari! Woman helps Rickshaw puller carrying goods on flyover, Internet applauds

People do a lot of things to gain views on social media. Still, there are some people who put all their efforts to work for others and help them out. These people usually get applauded and recognition in social media. Adding to this, a video of a woman helping a rickshaw puller carrying goods on flyover during the hot summer weather is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Gulzar_sahab. In the video, the rickshaw puller is carrying a large AC cart while crossing a flyover. As it draws the woman’s attention, she immediately comes close to the cart and begins pushing it to help the puller. Later, she hands over a lunch box and a water bottle. The post has been shared with a caption that read, “This is the real Papa ki Pari.”

After being shared, the post has garnered over 4.4 lakh views, while nearly 13 thousand X users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “This is a very good gesture by the woman and everybody should help these poor rickshaw/handcart pullers, especially during this searing heat.” Another person wrote, “very appreciable.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Some thing done good may be for reel but gave a sigh of relief.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “This is from DWARKA FLYOVER in Delhi” A fifth person wrote, “permanent solution rather that dramas What a beautiful moment! love and joy radiating from this picture. Thank you for sharing.”