The boy started earning at 14. At 20, he says he ‘retired’ his mom

Advertisement

Imagine your first time earning was even before you got educated?

This 20-year-old from Bihar just shared his story on the Internet.He told about how he started learning design and editing at the age of just 14 and ultimately continued that hobby as freelance and later, earned up to $4,000 (approx. 4 Lakh) a month.

This all started in 2020 when he used to make graphics and edit the content for the PUBG esports teams.

But later when the Indian government imposed a ban over PUBG the 20-year-old’s career crashed abruptly. He then described a period of isolation and insecurity.

While none of us wanted this he chose the road the least traveled immediately after class 12th. Contrary to continuing with college he was hired by a Web3 marketing agency in Noida earning a humble 15k which included all food and accommodation too.

Obviously the work and environment were no where close to being glitzy and he recalled living in a mostly empty room in Noida before leaving the job and returning back to Bihar.

However, things took a favorable turn post the downfall.Soon he started working as a designer and brand consultant online and could earn between $200-300 a month

He wrote that he earned around 12 lac in 2025-26 with his monthly income going from around $200 to $2000.Currently he wrote, “This F.Y. I’m consistently making around $4000 per month, and this best month earned around $6,500”.

Advertisement

And in what was perhaps the most heartfelt part of his story was what he did when the money came flooding in.

He wrote that he’d built an emergency fund, purchased his dream MacBook Pro, started purchasing gold for his mother and “retired” her at 20.

He’s also saving up to purchase either a piece of land or a flat after being raised in rental housing his whole life.

His story is on the internet now not due to the money, but the stark contrast in how his life has evolved over the past few years- a mere teen dabbling with designing online to a 20 year old who cares for his family on skills he has trained himself in.\

Watch the post here:

from a lower middle class family to earning 5 lakhs per month crazy journey 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EvIYVXSmSM — Asmit (@coolcoder56) September 7, 2026