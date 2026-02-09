“Thakur Hoon Main”: Female Bank staff heated confrontation with customer goes viral

Advertisement

Kanpur: A video of a heated confrontation between a bank employee and a customer is going viral on the internet. The video shows the bank employee arguing with the customer using abusive language and made a caste-referenced remark during the dispute.

According to the video shared on social media platform X, the incident took place in Panki branch of HDFC Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The 43 seconds footage shows the employee rising from her seat, shouting, and pointing a laptop toward the male customer in an aggressive manner. The female employee and the male customer argued which involved profanity. As the tension inside the bank started to rise, the others tried to calm them down.

The heated argument created chaos inside the bank premises and turned the routine banking interaction into a public spectacle.

She was seen saying ” Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur).” This particular remark has drawn criticism from the netizens with many pointing out that this is an attempt to intimidate using caste identity.

Watch the video:

“Thakur hoon main, 🤡

bakchodi mat karna mere se.” 👹👹 Astha Singh, an HDFC employee, flaunted her caste on the bank premises and tried to beat a customer without any shame. This ‘Manu Ki Naatin’ has only merit of hate. HDFC must kick out this casteist clown now. pic.twitter.com/MVFND1m1y4 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 8, 2026

Many social media users condemned the behaviour of the bank staff as unprofessional and incompatible with the standards expected in customer-facing roles at a major private bank. Meanwhile, many requested the bank to investigate the case and take action.

HDFC has not issued an official public statement on the matter.

