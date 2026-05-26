Thailand cops went full dance troupe for drug raid, internet is loving it

Advertisement

A police raid in Thailand has unexpectedly turned into viral internet content after undercover officers showed up dressed like female stage dancers to catch a suspected drug dealer.

The operation happened in Tha Luang, where officers decided blending in was better than showing up in uniform. Photos from the scene now have social media users more focused on the disguises than the arrest itself.

The suspect, identified as Mekha Fa-wap-wap, was eventually taken into custody. Police said they recovered 53 methamphetamine pills, hundreds of small plastic packets allegedly linked to drug distribution and a mobile phone.

But online, people were busy asking one thing “How did nobody recognise them?”

Advertisement

As seen in the viral pictures, the undercover cops were completely dressed for the part, wearing bright performance-style costumes, heavy makeup, flashy wigs and accessories that made them look more like stage dancers than police officers. Their dramatic makeover is now one of the biggest reasons the operation has caught so much attention online.

The pictures quickly spread across platforms, with users joking that the officers looked ready for a dance show before suddenly switching into ‘drug raid mode.’ Some praised the dedication, while others said the operation looked like a scene straight out of an action-comedy film.

Interestingly, this isn’t even the first time Thai police have tried unusual disguises during undercover missions. But this one clearly struck a different chord online mostly because the transformation was so dramatic.

For many viewers, the funniest part was how seriously the officers seemed to take their performance. While one of the users wrote, “This has a making of a great script for a movie.” “Doing your duty with honor above all opinions,” commented another user.