Thai woman marries two Austrian men in the same wedding ceremony, see viral pics

A Thai woman made an online splash after celebrating her wedding with two partners during the same ceremony, a rare occasion that went viral in no time on social media.

In the ceremony, which took place on February 28 in the Prakhon Chai District of Thailand, the bride, Duangduan Ketsaro, 37, married two Austrian men, Roman and Macky.

Duangduan met Roman years ago while working in the tourist city of Pattaya, media reports say. They eventually became serious and lived for years together. She met Macky, also from Austria, later on, and eventually the three formed a relationship based on mutual understanding.

Rather than choosing one partner, they decided to carry on their lives together and eventually planned a joint wedding ceremony.

According to reports, Duangduan had discussed the unusual setup with her family before the ceremony. Her relatives initially were surprised but eventually approved of the decision, particularly after they saw that both men cared for her and contributed to providing a household.

The bride also had three daughters and several grandchildren from a previous marriage, and they were already aware of the relationship before the ceremony took place.

The wedding itself followed local traditions and was attended by family members and friends. Afterward, photos from the event began circulating online and quickly caught the attention of people around the world, largely because the situation was so unusual.

Even though the ceremony was celebrated socially and accepted by those present, Thai law does not recognize marriages that involve more than one spouse. Because of this, the union may not hold any official legal status under the country’s legal system.

Check pictures here: