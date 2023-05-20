Temples in Odisha to Guns in UP, artist shares AI-generated pics of metros in India

You are definitely living under a rock if you are unaware of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and how artists are using it to depict their imaginations in the best way possible. Now, yet another set of images from an artist’s fantasy has surfaced online and it shows the pics of metros in India but with a twist.

An artist named Sahid, who regularly shares his art that he makes using an AI tool called Midjourney, took to his Instagram page to present a series of pictures showcasing metros in India with things the places are famous for.

From biryani piled up to the ceiling in the Hyderabad metro to a man carrying litti in the Bihar metro, the images had it all. The post also features metros filled with snow in Kashmir, corporates with intimidating faces in Bengaluru, oranges in Nagpur, men with guns in UP, and temple structures inside the train in Odisha.

The pictures obviously grabbed eyeballs online and an array of reactions from social media users. Apparently, this wasn’t the first post on this topic. Earlier, Sahid shared part one of the series featuring Kolkata, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, and Metro.

Later, Sahid also shared part 3 of the same series that featured Kota, Surat, Haryana, Kanpur, Chennai, Chattisgarh, and Kanyakumari.

People flocked to the comment section with praises and banters for the artist. One person wrote, “Odisha metro is so beautiful. Love from Odisha” and another commented, “What’s wrong with Hyderabad metro (laughing emoji).”

A third person joked, “And I was looking for the Delhi metro” and a fourth said, “Up metro is much much much better in reality don’t judge us from our past.”