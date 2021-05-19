India on Wednesday broke its own previous record of Covid deaths in 24 hours after the nation recorded 4,529 deaths which is the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection. With the virus increasing every passing second, people are trying different ways to get rid of the deadly virus.

While many are drinking cow urine, bathing in cow dung and even shouting ‘Go Corona Go’, a temple in Tamil Nadu has consecrated ‘Corona Devi’, a deity dedicated to protect people from COVID-19.

The ‘Corona Devi’ is created and consecrated by the authorities of Kamatchipuri Adhinam, a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Sivalingeswarar, the man in charge of the Adhinam, stated that it has been a practice to create deities to protect people from plagues and diseases.

The temple authorities have decided to use granite to create the idol and conduct special prayers for 48 days. Maha Yagam will be held during which people will not be allowed to visit the temple to offer prayers.

In Tamil Nadu, there are several such deities as for example, the Plague Mariamman Temple in Coimbatore. People believe that deities protected the citizens during the plague and cholera outbreak in the past.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 33,059 people in the state tested positive for the SARS CoV2 virus, taking the cumulative total of cases to 16,64,350.