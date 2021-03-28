It is quite common among vehicle enthusiasts to modify their cars and bikes in ways they like. People often decorate and modify their houses because it is an integral part of their lives. Similarly, cars and bikes are often an extension of an owner’s personality. Some modify vehicles to improve aesthetics while many others modify for better utility.

Recently, a Tata Indica owner customised his car and successfully converted it from a 4-door hatchback into a 2-door hatchback. Though the 2-door hatchback Tata Indica looks odd, it is first of it’s kind in India.

The video of the car modification was shared on internet and it an it has gone viral since then. The video was uploaded on a YouTube channel by MAGNETO 11. In the video, one can see the condition of the car when it was brought to the workshop. It also shows how the 4-door hatchback was converted into a 2-door hatchback. The modifiers removed all the panels and redid the interiors. They then chopped the car from the middle and removed the rear seats.

Video credits: Youtube/Magneto11

The vloggers also painted the car completely and gave it a new finish. In addition to that new headlamps, tyres, wheel caps and tail lamps were restored in the car. A custom made metal roof tail and roof mounted spoiler was also installed.

After the completion of the project the Mini Indica was taken for a spin and it successfully managed to grab attention.