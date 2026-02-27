Tamil Nadu principal imitates student’s ‘Pushpa Raj’ pose at school event, video goes viral

Advertisement

A heartwarming video of a school principal mimicking a student’s Pushpa Raj pose during a school ceremony has gone viral and has gained approximately 2.8 million views on social media.

The clip was shared on an Instagram account belonging to the official page of Vethaloga Vidhyalaya School, capturing a scene of a recent graduation ceremony that was conducted at the school. It shows a student striking the iconic hand gesture that was used by the character Pushpa Raj in the blockbuster Telugu movie “Pushpa: The Rise”, played by actor Allu Arjun, when he was being awarded his certificate.

Rather than the typical formal pose, the student positions his palm under his chin in the iconic gesture of Pushpa, which led to cheers from the audience. The school principal, who is dressed in ceremonial attire, amused and impressed, goes ahead to repeat the gesture with the child, smiling widely as the observers clap.

The video became popular and was appreciated on the Internet, with numerous audiences applauding the principal for embracing a fun and youth-friendly experience at a serious school event. Social media users described the scene as “wholesome” and the “best way to connect with students”, highlighting how school authorities can create positive memories by engaging with children on their level.

The gesture is popular due to “Pushpa: The Rise” (2021), in which the character, Pushpa Raj, swaggers around with an assured tone and catchy lines, and has made the pose a pop-culture phenomenon in India.

