Tamil Nadu man covers face with bees for 5 hours, sets world record

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A Tamil Nadu man holds the World Record for the longest duration of his face being covered with Indian Honeybees (5 hours and 3 minutes).

The record has been made by S. Esakki Muthu, from Tirunelveli district.

The video got over thousands of views and people in comments appreciating his efforts.

The remarkable record has been documented and accepted by the Cholan Book of World records (CBWR).

The Organization commended this achievement as an illustration of tremendous perseverance as well as focus under testing situations and adversities.

For Esakki Muthu, however, the accomplishment was more than just a record for the record’s sake.

By holding up his success for people to see, he was hoping to shine the spotlight on the benefits and prospects of beekeeping and apiculture as an occupation for young people and farmers to take up and earn income.

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The record organisation has emphasized the profitability that can be gained from beekeeping, as well as the potential in harvesting honey and the benefits of honey and the various other by products of bees.

In fact, bees also serve Agriculture in the form of pollination.

The remarkable feat has since attracted attention online, with videos of the Tamil Nadu man covered in bees circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video here:

दुनियां अजब गजब है और यहाँ के लोग उससे ज्यादा. तमिलनाडु के रहने वाले ऐसा विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है जो हर किसी की सोंच से बाहर है. मुरुगन ने भारतीय मधुमक्खियों से अपना चेहरा लगातार 5 घंटे 3 मिनट तक ढककर नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना दिया 😱 यह अद्भुत उपलब्धि चीन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स… pic.twitter.com/klCksvYYNx — Adesh_26 (@SonOfBharat_88) August 19, 2026