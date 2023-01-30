Taiwanese dancing to kala chashma grabs attention online: watch viral video

The 2022 hit song ‘Kala Chasma’ from the movie Baar Baar Dekho, resurfaced and became a trend last year. Many started making reels on its peppy beats and a particular hook step took over the Internet. From Hollywood stars like Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato to popular K-pop band WINNER members, everyone treated their fans by recreating the steps of the song. Now, a video featuring a group of Taiwanese dancing to Kala Chashma is grabbing attention online.

In the now-viral clip, a Taiwanese group can be seen dancing to the hit song starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. It is a pleasure to see the ‘Kala Chashma’ trend still continuing even after months. It all started when the Norwegian dance group Quick Style went viral for their famous choreography of a Bollywood song mashup at a wedding. Kala Chasma was part of their remixes.

The caption in the post read, "this seemed fun; loved it."

So far, the video has garnered more than 2.7 million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “They don’t even understand the language but they are enjoying.” Another comment read, “They’re enjoying without even knowing the language……… well that’s us while listening to k-pop we don’t know what they’re saying but we still enjoy and dance.”

A third user commented, “They aren’t Indians but got lots of happiness after watching this much love for India from other countries. Lots of love from India.” And a fourth person said, “Bollywood songs always carry Indian culture everywhere.”