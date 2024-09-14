Tail of devotion! Pet dog seen following ambulance, WATCH video to know what happens next

They say ‘Dogs are humanity’s faithful companions’, a pet dog seen following ambulance only goes to prove the above saying. As seen in a recent heart-warming video, a dog is seen to be running after an ambulance just to be with his sick owner who was rushing to the hospital in an ambulance. The dog chased the ambulance for a good 50 meters whimpering, what happens next will definitely overwhelm you with joy .

In the video a pet dog seen following ambulance, as the pet parent was sick and needed to be hospitalized immediately. He was taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. The poor dog wanted to accompany his owner as always but wasn’t allowed inside the ambulance. Which broke his heart but he wasn’t ready to let his human go alone. He chased the ambulance to be with him. How can such devotion not melt anyone’s heart?

Following a lengthy race, a medical officer finally opened the ambulance door to allow him inside to accompany his owner. He jumped over with joy. This act of the officer definitely proves that humanity is still alive.

This video giving a reminder of the national film award winning movie based on the love between a dog and its pet parent ‘Charlie 777’ and making the internet cry happy tears.

Internet users have posted heart-warming comments in this video, see a few of them:

A user called, ‘ouh_pliss’ said, “Respect ambulance driver🫡❤️🥺 god bless you🪬”

Another user, by the name of, ‘chaudhary__1005’, “Nowadays Dogs are more loyal than humans”

A user compared the video with the movie ‘Charlie 777’ and said, “Charlie 777 ka scene yaad aya ye dekh ke” which roughly translates into (remembered a scene from the movie ‘Charlie 777’ seeing this)

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: