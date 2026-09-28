Swiggy rider gets a surprise 5-star hotel visit, watch how

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For one Swiggy Instamart rider, a regular delivery ended up being a chance for a regular outing when Zaid Mehdi, a content creator, waved him into a five star hotel for a milkshake.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mehdi asks the rider if he would like to grab a drink with him at a five-star hotel. The rider visibly in disbelief says he hasn’t been in a five-star hotel since he was a kid.

They leave the parking lot and go together to the hotel, where the man is stopped by the security.

Zaid then introduces him as his uncle and then they go inside to order the milkshakes.

The rider also revealed to him that he was in a terrible accident a few years ago and was bedridden.

The ride finished with the rider successfully completing a milkshake and was delighted to shout “Yes” when asked if he had enjoyed his ride.

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Online, the ordinary act of kindness has gone viral, and people have been commenting on how they would feel if they had been the recipient of the unanticipated display of kindness.

The video has over 6 million views and nearly 5 lakhs likes.

Watch the video here:

Instagram Zaid mehdi (@official_zaidmehdi) • Instagram reel 434K likes, 2,084 comments – official_zaidmehdi on September 23, 2026: “24/45 days 🐵 challenge ✅…..#viral #challenge #spreadlovenothate #fyp #kindness”.