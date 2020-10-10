Sweet toddler’s cute reaction after success in bottle flip: Watch

The reaction of a toddler is very cute when she finds that he succeed in a bottle flip action. She flips a plastic bottle which lands right side up. With it, the baby gets exclaimed and poses an astonishing look which might be the cutest one ever. The happening was caged in a video which later went viral on social media.

As we can see in the short video, a little girl is sitting on the floor when someone throws a bottle towards her. She picks up the bottle and flips it. And to her surprise the bottle lands right side up. The next happening in this episode, reaction of the toddler, is the prized moment of the video.

The scene was caged in a video. Rex Champan has posted the video and captioned it “Need this today…”. Watch below.