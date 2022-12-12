SUV driver narrowly escapes from getting crushed by train: Watch

Some videos available online can cause viewers to tremble nervously while watching. In light of it, a recent video in which a car suddenly got pushed into the way of a train but the driver narrowly escaped death may give you goosebumps .

In the said video, it can be seen that an SUV narrowly got away from being hit by a train in China. A truck came from behind and thrust the car severely through the rail gate. Yet, while the car just moved away from the track, a speeding train passed through the same level crossing. The driver’s close encounter with death have occurred at Zhangdong province’s in Zibo city.

The clip was shared on Instagram by ‘nowthisnews’ with a caption ‘SUV narrowly misses being hit by train’.

Watch the Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The clip has garnered over 438k views and tons of reactions.

One user wrote,”This video brings up way more questions than it answers…

Another commented,“What the truck doing?!”. A third comment read,“Why did the truck push the car?!!!!