Survival of the fittest: Watch deadly fight between a Jaguar vs crocodile in the wild, Video viral

In the wild, the fittest has always emerged as the winner in between battles of strong powerhouse. So, who do you think will win if a Jaguar and a crocodile fights in a river. Whatever you are thinking might not be the result. So, let’s watch this viral video to know who emerges as the winner between a fight of a Jaguar and a crocodile.

A viral video shared on X platform by userid ‘jaguarecologicalreserve’ shows the deadly fight between jaguar and crocodile in the wild.

The video whoch was shot by Michael during his visit to the Jaguar Ecological Reserve, shows a jaguar quietly sneaks up on a crocodile from under water while it rests in the water bank. The Jaguar first jumps on the crocodile and tries to overpower it inside the water then the crocodile tries to escape and a fight ensues between the two wild animals.

However, at last the Jaguar fails to win even in its natural habitat while the Jaguar shows its amazing hunting skill and drags the crocodile by its nake to the riverbank.

Many viewers were amazed by the nature’s wild beauty and the jaguar’s strength. It has over 40,000 likes and five lakh views. One person commented, “The hunter becomes the hunted,” while another said, “Wait. Did the jaguar swim underwater to sneak up on the caiman?? Wow!”

Jaguars are strong predators and have incredible hunting skills. They are feared by most wild animals as they are capable if taking down large prey. Their bite is so strong it can crush the skulls of their victims, which makes them different from other big cats.