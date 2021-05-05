In an extremely rare case, a 25-year old woman from Mali in Africa, has given birth to nonuplets at Morocco on Tuesday. She was expecting seven babies gave birth to nine. All the babies are doing well.

The Malian women has been idenitified as Halima Cisse, 25. The Malian Government shifted Cisse who is use to stay at the poor west African state, to Morocco for providing her the better treatment

The newborns (Five girls and 4 boys) and the mother are doing well, informs Mali’s health minister in a statement.

Cisse was expecting seven babies according to the ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed the two other siblings. All the babies were delivered by Caesarean section.

Doctors had been concerned about Cisse’s health as well as as her babies chances of survival, according to the local press reports.

Nonuplets are extremely rare. There are medical complications in multiple births of such kind, that means that some of the babies do not reach full form.