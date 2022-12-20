Surprise wedding gift: Father-in-law presents groom with bulldozer

The invitees to Yogendra Prajapati and Neha’s wedding at Deogaon village in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh were surprised to see a brand new bulldozer outside the wedding venue. While initially they might have assumed that it had been brought to demolish something or for some construction work nearby, imagine their surprise when they saw the bride’s father handing over the key to the bulldozer to the groom in a ceremony, followed by a puja!

Parshuram Prajapati, a retired soldier gifted a bulldozer to his daughter Neha and his son-in-law Yogendra, or Yogi, on their wedding day.

Yogendra, who is a resident of Saunkar, works as a Navy officer. He said that the idea behind the unique gift was to create job opportunities. According to him, it was a unique thought on the part of his father-in-law and a new initiative for their district.

Meanwhile, when asked to elaborate on his thoughts behind gifting a bulldozer instead of a car on his daughter’s wedding, Parshuram clarified that it was done keeping his daughter’s financial security in mind. He said that Neha was preparing for UPSC, and in the case she failed to crack the exams, she could always use the bulldozer to earn money for herself and her family.

Yogendra clarified that neither he nor his family had asked for any dowry.

This peculiar wedding gift has created a lot of buzz on the internet.