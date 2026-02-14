Surat: Thief breaks in, Steals luxury foot wears only! Residents baffled

Advertisement

Surat: In a bizarre incident that has left residents scratching their heads, a strange theft has surfaced from the Rander area of Surat.

The incident took place near Navyug College in District Panchayat Society. Late at night on the 9th February, around 2:30 AM, an unidentified man reportedly jumped over the back boundary wall to enter the residential premises.

But here’s the twist he wasn’t after cash, gold, or expensive gadgets. Instead, the mysterious intruder seemed to have only one target: footwear!

Residents were left stunned the next morning when they discovered shoes and sandals missing from outside their homes. CCTV footage is being examined, and police are investigating the unusual case.

Was it a prank, a strange obsession, or something else entirely? For now, the “midnight shoe thief” has left the neighborhood both shocked and puzzled.

Here is the video

Video credit: kemchhosurat