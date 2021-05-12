Veteran sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to Florence Nightingale with his sand art on the Puri beach in Odisha to celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12.

Florence Nightingale is the founder of modern nursing and called as the “The Lady with the Lamp”.

Expressing gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers for their attribution towards the society amid the on-going Covid pandemic, the sand artist shared a picture of a mesmerizing art on Twitter on Wednesday.

“#InternationalNursesDay: We salute our nurses for their tireless efforts during #COVID19Pandemic times. Tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. My sand art ,” the artist captioned the post.

#InternationalNursesDay We Salute our nurses for their tireless efforts during #COVID19Pandemic times….🙏Tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. One of my SandArt . pic.twitter.com/d9gfb8hV2P — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 12, 2021

The sand art has gone viral on the social media and has garnered many likes and retweets by the netizens on Twitter.

Some of the comments are below:

Salute to all Nurses who are taking care of patients day and night🙏 — Mandar R Deo (@Mandarkalyan) May 12, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12 to mark Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Let us wish all nurses a ‘Happy International Nurses Day’ to celebrate the angels who have emerged as the heroes of this unprecedented crisis.