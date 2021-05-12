Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Florence Nightingale on International Nurses Day

Pic Credit:twitter/sudarsan pattnaik

Veteran sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to Florence Nightingale with his sand art on the Puri beach in Odisha to celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12.

Florence Nightingale is the founder of modern nursing and called as the “The Lady with the Lamp”.

Expressing gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers for their attribution towards the society amid the on-going Covid pandemic, the sand artist shared a picture of a mesmerizing art on Twitter on Wednesday.

“#InternationalNursesDay: We salute our nurses for their tireless efforts during #COVID19Pandemic times. Tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. My sand art ,” the artist captioned the post.

The sand art has gone viral on the social media and has garnered many likes and retweets by the netizens on Twitter.

Some of the comments are below:

It is worth mentioning that the International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12 to mark Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Let us wish all nurses a ‘Happy International Nurses Day’ to celebrate the angels who have emerged as the heroes of this unprecedented crisis.

 

