Success Story: Handicapped man earns crores with Capsicum farming

Uttar Pradesh-based farmer, Alok, earned a good fortune after he decided to farm Capsicum. Now, he earns crores annually.

The handicapped farmer did not have an easy life. Along with the struggles of daily chores, Alok also had to suffer poverty. Due to this, it was getting hard to take care of his family as well. However, the man had only 1.6 acres of land.

Alok became physically challenged due to polio in his childhood. In his family, his mother and sister are also disabled. In such circumstances, it became harder for his family to take care of the family.

Alok’s father was also a farmer, and his only source of income was agriculture. In the era of poverty, a magazine emerged as a messiah in Alok’s life. In the article, he read about the methods of growing capsicum and later started cultivating them.

However, the initial days weren’t easy and Alok had to suffer loss. He started the cultivation on the land he owned. But, at first, he had to suffer a lot of loss due to a lack of knowledge and experience in this field.

Failure is the key to success! And Alok proved the idiom right by not giving up easily. He learned from his mistakes and started cultivating capsicum over and over again until he learned how to grow them properly.

Luckily, Alok’s second attempt turned successful and gradually he started making a profit. This boosted his confidence and later took his story to social media where he received a lot of praise and encouragement. He was also offered a lot of help from other social media users which helped him grow capsicum on the basis of organic methods by adopting state-of-the-art technology.

He once again took risks and started farming by renting more than 24 acres of land. Following this, Alok earned an income of Rs. 1 crore. Where the cost of his crop was Rs. 15 lakh, he earned a profit of Rs. 85 lakh.

Today, Alok is an inspiration to many and has now started teaching more than 500 farmers in his area. Other farmers have also started cultivating capsicum following the training from Alok. Now the disabled man is earning well and taking care of his family with ease.