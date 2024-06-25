Stunt turns scary! Men attempt to take Thar to middle of sea for reels, WATCH what happens next

People try to do anything to get views online. However, sometimes these stunts turn scary. Recently, two men attempted to take their Mahindra Thar into the middle of the sea near Mundra in Kutch of Gujarat to make an Instagram reel but got stuck in the middle. The video of the incident is presently going viral over the internet.

According to reports, two men, identified as Karan Sorathiya and Paresh Sorathiya tried to take their Thar into the sea however they got stuck in sand and deep water. The locals at the scene immediately came to their help and pulled the vehicle out of the water.

After the video of the incident went viral, the two have been booked under IPC sections 279 and 114, along with sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. In the video, friends are standing in the sea with their red and white vehicles, struggling to drive them out of the water.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @kumarmanish9 with a caption that read, “For reel mania, two youths drove two Thar cars into deep waters at Mundra beach, Kutch. High tide almost engulfed the vehicles, trapping them. With villagers’ help, Thars were retrieved, but one Jeep’s engine failed.”

Reacting to the post, one person commented, “Some people do that deserve capable vehicles. as they just end up junking them.” While another user commented, “If no person was at risk, the jeeps were best left in the lap of the sea.”

A third X user commented, “Don’t underestimate the power of the sea.” Another netizen said, “Wish they had not retrieved the cars. Could be life-saving.”