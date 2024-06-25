Student’s hilarious labelled heart diagram goes viral, watch

A student’s hilarious labelled heart diagram has gone viral on social media. Posted to Instagram on May 13, the post has so far earned 10,66,837 likes.

The post is all about drawing a diagram of heart and levelling it. The question that came in the exam asked the students to draw a heart image, labelling it and writing each parts’ functions. While for this question, the normal answer expected is the image of a human heart and levelling its parts and functions, this answer of the student carried names of girls in place of parts of the heart. And in the function, he described how these girls are related to him.

Posted to Instagram on May 13 by user _memes_connection the post has so far garnered 10,66,837 likes. The caption of the post reads, “Heart diagram Nd its functions tag your karuvu friend and follow for more interesting videos.”

In the image the student wrote girls’ names Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Roopa, and Namitha for labelling different parts of the heart. And he described their respective roles.

According to the student Haritha was a “classmate” who apparently occupied his right atrium.

Priya was shown occupying his left atrium. He wrote, Priya is well-known for her persistent friendship on Instagram conversations.

And in his right ventricle is Pooja, the memorable ex, symbolised by an outlined sobbing face.

Roopa dwells, in his left ventricle, is noted for being attractive and chats on Snapchat.

The lowermost part of the heart was designated for Namitha, the neighbour’s daughter with big eyes and long hair. An outlined pair of big eyes are seen alongside the description.

The post also earned a number of interesting comments.

“Atleast he knows heart has 4 chambers,” commented a user.

“Hi, Namitha here,” wrote another user whose name is also Namitha.

“Teacher’s handwriting and student’s handwriting is same..” wrote anther user.

“U have bright future dude.. Faced so many failures let’s see Wat happens to Priya and roopa,” commented yet another user.