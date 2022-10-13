Student’s definition of marriage leaves netizens in splits

The perspective of people on many things differs from one to the other. For example, a child’s view on a topic is different from that of an adult. Children have innocent minds and they tend to understand things just as they see them. Sometimes their adorable answers may leave you stunned and on in splits.

An answer sheet of a student who was asked to answer the definition of marriage in a Social Studies test is going viral on various social media platforms. Answering the question which carried 10 marks, the students wrote that marriage takes place when parents feel their daughter is a big woman. According to the child, the parents would tell the girl, “We can’t feed you again. Better go and find a man who will start feeding you.” He further added that the girl would meet with a man whose parents shout at him to marry. “Please you are now a big man”. As per the kid, the man and the woman would test each other. Then they will decide to live together and start doing nonsense to have children, he wrote in his answer sheet.

The answer stunned the teacher and many others on the internet. The viral picture of the child’s answer showed that the teacher was clearly annoyed with the answer. The teacher has crossed out the answer of the student and remarked “nonsense” on the sheet.

Though the teacher did not like the answer of the student, Social media users seem to find it hilarious. The definition has gone viral on social media.

Here is the tweet:

The picture was shared on Twitter by a user called Velu. The post has amassed 11.7 likes and 1942 retweets. The netizens flooded the post with comments.

One user wrote, “In fact it is the best description of marriage I have come across until now.” Another stated, “The last sentence is quite funny.”

Some users even agreed with the student and said that the kid was just being honest. “He spoke too much truth,” commented one user. Another user claimed, “You are a big woman now, we can’t feed you again” it hits home sound like what my parents will say to me.”