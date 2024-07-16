Street vendor woman’s son clears CA exam, watch mom’s emotional reaction

The amount of happiness a mother can get by hearing about a big success of her son can be seen in a recent video which has gone viral on social media by now.

Yogesh is the son of Thombre Mavshi, a woman street vendor who sells vegetables near Girnar Sweet shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivali East, Mumbai.

In the video it is seen that Yogesh walks near the vegetable shop of his mother and informs about his success. The next moment only his mother washes her hands and comes near her son and hugs. Soon she also bursts into tears hearing about the success of her son. The emotional video can feel tears to anybody’s eye.

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted the video. The caption of the post written in Marathi when translated to English in Google tool this was the result, “Yogesh became a Chartered Accountant (C.A.), the son of Thombre Mavshi, who sold vegetables near Girnar Sweet Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East. With determination, hard work and dedication, Yogesh has achieved this glorious success in the face of difficult circumstances. His aunt’s tears of joy due to his success are worth millions. As a Dombivlikkar, I am happy about Yogesh’s success. Congratulations Yogesh! Best wishes for the future!”

The post has earned many encouraging comments. Here are a few of them.

“Congratulations Mr, yogesh. Look after your mother and family well. Continue to work hard and scale greater heights.”

“Congratulations to this mother and son. Such events give life to hope. This Country gives equal opportunity to those who want to work hard. Long live India.”

“Dream coming true for every hardworking parent to see thier children succeed and rise like.rockets in career they dreamt together….. Kudos and congrats to the family.”

“Gr8 achievement, a proud mother of a hard worker son. Salute to ur gr8 Maa. Thanks for sharing such motivational clip Chavan ji.”

