Stranger to family in minutes: Foreign traveler ‘adopted’ by Indian mother in viral Rajasthan video

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A foreign traveller’s search for shelter became a heartwarming story of spontaneous human kindness in Rajasthan, making the internet stand up and take notice.

The viral video features Dutch traveller Meike Hijman, who was looking for a safe place to stay. Rather than directions or hesitation, she was greeted with an instant act of caring – an elderly Indian woman reached out to her, took her hand, and guided her home.

What came next felt less like hospitality and more like family.

Within the home, the traveller found food, rest, and a sense of safety. The two of them communicated with gestures and translation tools, forming a bond that required no common language.

The traveller had considered sleeping outside but did not feel safe. That moment of vulnerability turned quickly into comfort, courtesy of the family’s openness.

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The clip has gone viral on social networking sites, with people terming it an example of the generous spirit of Indians. Many said that such acts of kindness and love are common in small towns and villages.

More than an uplifting story, the article illustrates the human dimension of travel, in which unexpected encounters leave a lasting impression. For the traveller in this story, the crucial element was not just a bed for the night, but unquestioning acceptance.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meike 🇳🇱 | Solo Female Travel (@meikehijman)