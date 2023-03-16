Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Spicejet grounds 2 pilots for celebrating Holi while flying

SpiceJet has grounded two of its pilots for celebrating inside the cockpit during the New Delhi to Guwahati flight.

Spicejet grounds two pilots
SpiceJet.(photo:Twitter/IANS)

Indian airline Spicejet has removed its two pilots for having “Gujiya” and beverages inside the cockpit during the New Delhi to Guwahati flight. The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck’s centre console, where its little spillage could have affected the passengers’ safety.

The pictures showing the pilots’ irresponsibility went viral on social media platforms. It can be seen that the pilots kept gujiyas and a glass of coffee on the console.

Take a look

Soon after the authorities at SpiceJet learned about the incident, both pilots were taken off the roster and an inquiry was initiated into the matter.

Spicejet has a strict policy for the consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered to by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

