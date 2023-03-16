Spicejet grounds 2 pilots for celebrating Holi while flying

Indian airline Spicejet has removed its two pilots for having “Gujiya” and beverages inside the cockpit during the New Delhi to Guwahati flight. The two had kept a cup of beverage over the flight deck’s centre console, where its little spillage could have affected the passengers’ safety.

The pictures showing the pilots’ irresponsibility went viral on social media platforms. It can be seen that the pilots kept gujiyas and a glass of coffee on the console.

Two pilots of @flyspicejet have been off roster (removed from flying duty) for celebrating Holi while operating the flight. The incident happened last Wednesday. While having Gujiya on the Delhi-Guwahati flight. 🙈 #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/RGHMCKNOLm — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) March 16, 2023

Soon after the authorities at SpiceJet learned about the incident, both pilots were taken off the roster and an inquiry was initiated into the matter.

Spicejet has a strict policy for the consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered to by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.