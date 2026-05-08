Spectacular “rainbow cloud” over Indonesia stuns the internet with its unreal colour, watch

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A breath taking rainbow cloud spotted in Indonesia has captured the attention of many people calling it as a magical scene.

The view is simply too good to be true .photos and videos of the unreal cloud has quickly gone viral with bright colours like pink, green, yellow, blue lighting up the sky. Residents from different parts of Indonesia are seen taking pictures of the unusual cloud shimmering in the sunlight.

Social media users flooded the comments of the viral rainbow with their reactions. The scene was so beautiful that many people speculated that it was digitally edited.

What exactly is a rainbow cloud?

This phenomenon is called “cloud iridescent”. It occurs when sunlight passes through tiny water droplets or ice crystals in cloud, causing the light to scatter and create rainbow like colour.

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Experts say that this happens when the sun is partially covered by thick layer of clouds, allowing light to reflect even though there is a thick layer of cloud.

Why did it go viral?

The vivid colours and dramatic visuals of the cloud made it social media worthy content. Some people found it as a work of art others were stunned by its aesthetically pleasing visual. Studies say, this is not an uncommon scenario, as this phenomenon has been witnessed earlier too but there are too many conditions that are required to be met to create this visual. Hence it is like “once in a life” time opportunity which one shouldn’t miss.

It is astounding that even in this digitally dominated era with technologies like AI, nature still manages to create such unbelievable moments.

A real rainbow cloud just painted the sky over Jonggol, Indonesia.

Absolutely unreal! pic.twitter.com/ySEuOe0vO4 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 4, 2026