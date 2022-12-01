Shocking! South Korean woman harassed on Mumbai streets, watch video

A South Korean YouTuber was harassed by two men on streets of Mumbai on Tuesday night. As the woman was live-streaming then, the entire incident was recorded.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video that has been widely shared online, the man can be seen approaching the girl and trying to talk to her. The woman tries to be cordial. However the guy grabs her hand and starts pulling her towards a two wheeler offering her a lift. Upon realising what the person is telling her, the Korean woman starts refusing firmly. She can be heard saying “no” repeatedly. She says that she is wearing a dress and cannot accept a lift on a two-wheeler. Whenshe moves away the man moves into the frame with her and attempts to kiss her face.

Then she walks away, visibly disturbed.

The man however, follows her on the two wheeler with a friend and insists that she take a lift. however, she turns them down explaining in broken English that she stays close by. The men finally leave her alone.

Watch the video of the Korean woman being harassed in Mumbai:

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The incident reportedly happened in Khar.

The woman, retweeting the video, said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person.

“Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,” she said.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

According to latest reports by a leading media house, the two accused, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari were arrested for molesting the Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police (Mumbai) registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them.