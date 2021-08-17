South Korean man finds $1,30,000 cash taped underneath used fridge, returns

Sometimes it is beneficial to sell or buy a second-hand product than to purchase a new one, especially when it comes to technological machinery. It is not only cost-effective but also a good way of saving the environment from unnecessary tech pollution.

While buying a used fridge online, a man from South Korea, would not have dreamt of finding a bulk of cash attached to his purchase.

According to sources, the man is from Jeju Island in South Korea. He bought a used kimchi fridge from online and had no idea about the money under the appliance. As reported by MBC News, the money was packed in a transparent plastic bag taped to the bottom of the fridge. The amount was counted to be $1,30,000 (Rs 96,62,646.50) which was in bundles of ₩50,000.

He filed a report in the nearest police station on August 16, informing about the cash and said that he found it while cleaning the fridge. He then handed over the money to the police, and an investigation was ordered to identify the online seller of the refrigerator.

“It was a large amount of money. It was absurd because we rarely had such cases,” said a police officer. According to the South Korean Lost and Found Act, if the owner cannot be traced then the finder gets to keep the entity, which marks that the man has a chance in getting the money back. Whereas, if the owner of the money is found then current owner of the refrigerator is assured to get a compensation.

However, in this case, the refrigerator owner will get to keep the cash after parting with 22% of the total amount to taxes.