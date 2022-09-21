Software engineers, please do not apply!
A businessman posts a matrimonial ad that bars software engineers from applying, is breaking the internet now. But why? Here goes the answer.
Digitization, now-a-days has changed the way of searching life partner for people. Still, some people prefer to put matrimonial advertisements in newspapers. One such ad has grabbed attention on the Internet for their peculiar content. The advertisement is in search for a groom and has gone viral on Twitter.
In accordance to the advertisement, the groom must be an IAS/IPS; working doctor (PG); industrialist/businessman. Besides these requirements, the ad also has a special instruction at the end which reads, “Software engineers kindly do not call”. The person, who shared the pic, jokingly wrote in the caption, “Future of the IT does not look so sound”. The viral post was shared by businessman Samir Arora on Twitter.
Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2
— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022
Looking at the ad, the whole country’s future doesn’t look so sound.
— Ashutosh Vishwakarma (@aashutoshaawara) September 16, 2022
Kya itne bure hai hum Engineers
— Shariq Zahid (@Knuckles1O1) September 16, 2022
This viral twitter post has received more than four thousand likes along with 712 retweets. More than 400 people have commented on the post.
What’s your opinion on this? Software engineers, please comment.