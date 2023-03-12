Sofi Maure divorces herself 24 hours after marriage

In a bizarre incident, the 25-year-old woman, who married herself 24 hours ago said that she is considering getting a divorce.

Sofi Maure took to her social media to inform her followers that she had “married herself”. She shared the news with pictures of herself donning in a white bridal gown and a gold tiara.

In her tweet she wrote, “Today, in the most spurious moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself”

hoy en momentos esquizo de mi vida me compre un vestido de novia y me cocine una torta de casamiento para casarme conmigo misma pic.twitter.com/yQvYUUKsM4 — Sofi (@sofimaure07) February 19, 2023

Sofi Maure divorces herself post received mixed reactions from the Internet users. Some claimed that she is doing so for attention and others supported her for showing ‘self-love.’

Reacting to Sofi Maure divorces herself tweet one person wrote, “Everything for a tweet and attention” and another commented, “It looks beautiful on you, amicha, and whoever says otherwise is a terrible lizard.”