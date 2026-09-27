Snake swallows three golf balls, US vets pull off unusual rescue, watch

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A snake in Texas went down a very strange path after it decided to make a snack out of some golf balls.

In the viral video, the snake was brought to South Texas Avian and Exotic Hospital, where a team of vets removed the golf balls.

The vet team sedated the snake heavily and then moved the golf balls slowly, one by one, down its body, closer and closer to its mouth. The vets then delicately removed each ball when it was in position to be taken away.

The extraordinary rescue was carried out without surgery. This hospital posted a video of the operation on Instagram for viewers to see the unexpected case.

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A surprise came when viewers of the crash asked in a tweet how the snake had come to swallow golf balls, some joked that the snake might have thought they were eggs.

Watch the viral rescue here:

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