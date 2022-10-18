Snake gets stuck inside speedometer of bike: Watch viral video

In a bizarre incident a snake was found inside the speedometer of a bike. The incident took place in Narsinghpur of Madhya Pradesh. The incident was recorded and was shared to social media which went viral within no time.

As media reports say, a man had parked his bike outside his house in the night. In the morning when he went near the bike to go for a ride he heard a hissing sound. After observing carefully he found that a snake has managed to sneak into the speedometer of the bike. It was visible from outside. The snake had placed itself under the glass of the speedometer. It is not clear how the reptile entered inside the speedometer.

Soon, others in the village crowded the place to witness the rare scene. They tried to pull the snake out of the speedometer but in vain. However, after some time they broke the glass with all precaution so that the snake should not be hurt and the reptile was finally rescued after a few hours of effort by the people.

After getting posted to Twitter by ‘NaiDunia’ today the post has so far earned a lot of views. The user wrote the caption in Hindi and wrote Narsinghpur main Motorcycle ke meter par ghusha saap (snake entered inside meter of Motorcycle in Narsinghpur).

Watch the video here: