Snake emerges from AC vent in classroom, video goes viral, WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A heart-stopping video has gone viral, leaving viewers with goosebumps. The video of a snake, emerging from the AC vent during an ongoing lecture, left the internet in awe.

In a shocking turn of events, students at a university in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, were left horrified after a snake unexpectedly slithered into their classroom. The snake, emerged from the AC vent during an ongoing lecture. The incident occurred on September 20 in the university’s law block. A video of this horrifying incident have been captured by some students. The video quickly went viral on social media after shared on the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), under the handle ‘IVibhorAggarwal’ with caption “Nagaraj arrived during the lecture in #Noida, was shocked to see #KingCobra coming out of the AC ventilation.”

The footage reveals both students and their teacher watching in disbelief as the reptile scanned the classroom. Many have assumed it to be a King Cobra but reports on the snake’s species remain unclear.

After going viral online, the video gained a lot of attention, with people expressing a mix of fear and humor. Some users were deeply concerned about the students’ safety, while others took a lighter approach.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Snake can’t be more venomous than my ex-boyfriend,”

Another user wrote, “It needs to listen to his lecture! Good student!”

Meanwhile a third user commented, “Hope all the students are fine, and the teachers as well. This is very dangerous.”

WATCH the viral video here: