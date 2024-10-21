Snake eats its own tail in a jaw-dropping viral clip, WATCH

Social media platforms are often flooded with disturbing videos of different creature. Which often leave users both captivated and repelled. Watching snakes wrap or strike their prey can be very disturbing yet we can’t help but watch. What makes snakes so fascinating? However, a recent viral video presents a different kind of horror. The video captured a rare and bizarre incident of a snake eating its own tail, eventually swallowing nearly half of its body. The anxiety inducing video has gone viral on social media leaving social media users in shock.

As per the footage, a black colored snake is seen eating it’s own tail. Eventually the reptile swallowed half of it’s body. The video was posted by the X account @AMAZlNGNATURE few days ago. The user wrote the caption as, “This snake eating itself.” The video has taken the internet by storm. In just a day, it got over 467,000 views, sparking a flurry of reactions and theories in the comments section. However the category of the snake remains unidentified.

Reacting to the video, a user commented “This is scary.”

Another user commented explaining that, “This happens due to the temperature of the environment the snake is in. Higher temperatures cause mental stress, leading to a form of dementia, hence the self-consumption. (PS please correct me if I am wrong).”

Meanwhile a third user wrote, “Some reasons why snakes eat themselves: stress, temperature regulation issues, hyper metabolism, hunger, shedding, constrictive habitat, illness, confusion,”

WATCH the viral video here: