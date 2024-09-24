Snake eating tomato is sure to shock you, WATCH the viral video here

This video is sure to send a chill down down your spine. A snake eating a tomato that you might eat someday is both disgusting and leaves you wondering, “could I be eating this.”

In the video we can clearly see the snake nibbling on the tomato and then sucking from it. It is thus advisable to check each and every vegetable carefully before consuming.

One of the internet users has commented on the video and explained lucidly whether it is safe of not to consume such fruits and vegetable that have been bitten. The user by the name of ‘deepakkirakbs’ says, “Drinking snake venom is generally safe if there are no cuts or sores in your mouth, throat, or digestive tract, as venom is usually harmless when ingested. This is because venom primarily affects the bloodstream or nervous system when injected directly into the body via a bite. The digestive system, in contrast, breaks down venom proteins much like it does other proteins.”

The user further explained in the snake eating tomato video, “However, this doesn’t mean it’s entirely risk-free. If venom comes into contact with an open wound in the digestive tract or if someone has ulcers, it could potentially enter the bloodstream and cause harm. Additionally, certain potent venoms can still cause irritation or other complications.”

“Venom and poison are often confused. Venom must be injected to be harmful (through bites or stings), while poison is harmful when ingested, inhaled, or touched,” the user further concluded.

‘venkygotvibes’ another user said, “and moreover, that tomato will get spoiled within 30 minutes to 1hr.”

“New fear unlocked 🥲🥲🥲 eating this kind of raw vegetable will leads to death,” user uday.rg. echoes our fears on the snake eating tomato.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: