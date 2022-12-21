Viral video: Display board in Mumbai says “smoke weed everyday”, people are stunned

The commuters on Worli-bound road from Haji Ali were witness to a rather unusual visual message on Monday. The motorists driving on the road came across an LED display board with the message ‘smoke weed everyday’ flashing on it. Apparently, it was caused due to ‘technical glitch’.

What was the reason behind the Mumbai board reading “smoke weed everyday” ?

According to Pravin Padwal, Joint commissioner, traffic, the LED display is operated by L&T (Larsen and Toubro) during the evening hours. The company is also engaged in the construction of MCRP (Mumbai Coastal Road Project) that will seamlessly connect South Mumbai to the North part of the city.

A video from Monday evening shows commuters driving past the LED display that flashed the ‘smoke weed everyday’ message. The video, understandably, has gone viral on social media. A video of this message was posted on Twitter by a user Akshat Deora.

Watch the video showing Mumbai board reading “smoke weed everyday” here:

Haji Ali, Mumbai – diversion sign now says “smoke weed everyday” pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

Padwal said that when L&T engineer, Mr. Thackerey was questioned about it, he said that the wrong message had been flashing due to some technical glitch. The display board was promptly shut down by the IT team of the company when the traffic officials made the company aware of the situation. The board will be operational once again after the glitch has been fixed.

A few users tagged Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him to look into the matter. “@mieknathshinde kindly look into this. Why are these kinds of promotions allowed,” a user wrote.

It should be noted that weed or cannabis is a psychoactive drug and possessing, consuming or selling weed is illegal in India. Under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, possessing even a small quantity of weed can land a person in jail or to a hefty fine.