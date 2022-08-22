Brainiest & smartest people live in India! This man proves it, watch viral video

Every day you hear reports of theft from different parts of the world. The thieves use all their skills and knowledge to rob in such a way that they escape from the eyes of CCTV. Sometimes some thieves even steal in broad daylight in such a way that no one even notices.

Some thieves are such courageous that they can rob anything in front of everyone and go away and people are left watching. Especially the bravery of the robbers, who ran away by snatching mobiles, ornaments, or other valuables, is worth seeing.

Sometimes the thieves are such brainy and smart that they loot you in such a way that you cannot do anything even though you see it or aware of it. You just remain like an onlooker. One such video is now going viral on social media.

The video has been shared on the Twitter page of @GabbbarSingh. This 44-second video has got 1.2 million i.e. 12 lakh views so far, while more than 22 thousand people have also liked the video and given comments.

In the video, it can be seen that people are standing on both sides of a level crossing gate as a train was coming. However, before the arrival of the train a man came from the other side of the gate and after a while, snatching the mobile of a bike rider, he immediately crosses the track. Then what, the victim also tries to follow him, but then a speeding train comes on the track. In such a situation, he could not go after the thief and remained standing there while the thief fled from the spot.

