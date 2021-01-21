New Delhi: In a surprising incident, a man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit looted 25 kg of gold worth Rs 13 crore from a jewellery shop in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji. The thief has been arrested, said police.

A CCTV footage retrieved from the jewellery store shows the thief clad in a PPE kit entering the store through the terrace after jumping from an adjoining building with the help of a rope.

As per the statement of police, the thief first entered a vacant flat nearby after breaking the lock and went on terrace from where he crossed the roof of three building as there is a gap between two buildings so he used rope and gas cutters to cut through tin sheds.

In another CCTV footage, the thief can be seen searching for jewellery items in the shop from one side to the other.

#WATCH | A man dressed in a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit engages in theft in a jewellery shop in the Kalkaji area of Delhi Visuals from the CCTV footage of the shop pic.twitter.com/cWQph6k4IJ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

The surveillance cameras revealed that the thief entered the shop at 9.40 pm on Tuesday with two bags and left from the store at 3.50 am with the jewelry.

The man fled from the spot with the stolen gold in an auto.

The police said, there were five armed guards present on duty at the showroom at the time of theft. But, they were unaware of the theft when the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The thief was identified as Mohammed Shaikh Noor who is a resident Karnataka’s Hubbli area. He was working in an electronics shop near the jewellery shop in south Delhi’s Kalkji.