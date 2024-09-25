Skimpily clad woman dances at doctors meet, training in human anatomy asks internet: WATCH

Chennai: Videos of people dancing in public places without regard for etiquette often makes the headline. Another such controversial video is going viral on internet now. A dance performance at a recent medical conference has drawn widespread criticism online. The video was posted on the popular social media platform X.

Reportedly the 47th annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India was held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep. They have organized dancing and singing performances at the event to lighten up the mood. But a footage of Skimpily clad woman dancing with the doctors sparked controversies online.

As per the footage, a female dancer is seen performing inside the venue in front of an all-male audience at the 47th Annual Conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India. The dancer wearing a crop top and a sheer overlay with shorts. She also invited the men present there to join her on the dance floor. A man holding drinks in his hand also didn’t refrain from dancing with her. Then she grabbed another man to join with them and they started dancing later.

The video was shared by an user named ‘sutirtha’ on the popular platform X. In caption she wrote, “This annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep. What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a woman in public is what part of medicine practice?”

Netizens are hugely expressing their disappointment in the comment section. Everyone is Criticizing such activities at a medical conference.

Reacting to the video a user commented, “very shameful.”

Another user argued “Let doctors too have fun. Job of medical professional is perhaps toughest to execute with very little time to spare for personal entertainment and joy of friendly casual meet ups. If they are having an evening organized during conferences, why should people question that and make public display about their private get together. Is it something other groups of society never organize. has there been a complaint lodged by someone. This is atrocious infringement of privacy.”

WATCH the video here: