Shravan Kumar of 2023 carries mom on shoulder during Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is an annual and auspicious pilgrimage observed every year by Lord Shiva devotees. Kanwar yatra is done during the month of Sawan. This year, the yatra will commence from July 4, 2023, to August 31, 2023.

During this propitious time, lakhs of devotees travel to the Hindu pilgrimage places of Gaumukh, Haridwar, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to carry the holy water of the River Ganga. As many people take part in this yatra, pictures and videos showcasing the devotees journeying barefoot and carrying heavy loads have surfaced on social media.

Among them, this year a devotee caught the attention of the netizens, where a man can be seen carrying his mother on his shoulder, which has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a devotee can be seen walking along with the fellow devotees. On one side, he was seen carrying his mother, and on another shoulder, he was carrying the water of the Ganga.

The video was shared on ANI’s Twitter handle with the caption, “Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water from the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar.”

Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/83vuUxVT83 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2023

Since being shared on July 2, it has received more than 41k views and more than 1,800 likes. The share has also prompted many to share their thoughts on the comment section.

One user wrote, “Har Har Mahadev.” Another added, “Jai ho.” Many users reacted with folded hands in the comment section.