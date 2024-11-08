Show cause notice served to 5 police officers for missing Samosas in Himachal Pradesh!

In an interesting turn of events, show cause notice was served to five police officers for missing Samosas in Himachal Pradesh, lets see what happened. Not only this, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against them. The CID has been given the responsibility to probe into the matter.

The incident took place back in October 21 in Himachal Pradesh over samosas that allegedly went missing from an event attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The event took place at the headquarters of the CID. The snacks meant to be served to the Chief Minister went missing.

Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, the director general of Himachal Pradesh CID told media, “The Chief Minister was our chief guest for a function. When the function was over, officers were sitting and having tea and someone told that some stuff was brought and what happened to that, just find out. It was just this only, and it is purely an internal matter of the CID. It is sad and unfortunate that it has been blown out of proportion and politicized. It is unfortunate that people who have nothing to do with this are targeted.”