Shocking visuals of serpentine queues for cab bookings go viral from Bengaluru airport!

Bengaluru: Airports are generally crowed places, but recently a viral video showed an extremely long and unbelievable cab queue at the Bengaluru Airport. The queue was so serpentine that the video became highly viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that, the viral video from Bengaluru Airport has left the internet shocked. These videos showed an unbelievably long queue of passengers waiting for cabs at the airport.

The clips have highlighted the growing traffic at one of India’s busiest airports that is Bengaluru. This has sparked a major online debate about the infrastructure and travel issues in Bengaluru.

Watch The Video Here:

Stuck in Bengaluru airport’s endless cab queue? 🚕 A viral video shows passengers waiting 2+ hours for rides — sparking a heated debate on the city’s airport transport chaos. 🛬💬 #BengaluruAirport #TravelIndia pic.twitter.com/WkYaYy1yYY — The Source Insight (@DSourceInsight) November 7, 2025