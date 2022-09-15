Shocking! Video of train passing over man is going viral, watch

You might have seen several viral videos on different social media platforms which make you feel happy and laugh or creates a sense of pity or fear or scary. One such video where a train passing over a man is now doing the rounds.

The viral video has been shared on the Instagram page of Live Hindustan. While the exact location and time where and when that video has been filmed is yet to be known, it has been recorded by a passenger on a railway platform.

In the small video, it can be seen that a man is seen lying on the railway track just near the platform while the train – Kashi Express- passes very speedily.

It is also unclear under what circumstances he, fell on the track. However, Live Hindustan’s reports stated that the young man landed at the platform to collect water but unfortunately he fell down from the platform and the train passed from above him.

Soon, a group of people was seen lifting him from the railway tracks soon after the train passed and helped him. The man, who was wearing a brinjal colour shirt and blue colour pants, has sustained injuries on his forehead and hands.

Watch the viral video here: (Source: Instagram/hindustantimes)